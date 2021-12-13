Over 13mn people fully vaccinated in Myanmar

Yangon, Dec 13 Over 13 million people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 across Myanmar, according to the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

Meanwhile, more than 5.79 million people have received the first jab, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Ministry's figures, Myanmar reported 280 new Covid-19 cases with daily test positivity rate of 2.43 per cent and six more deaths in the past 24 hours.

The number of Covid-19 infections has increased to 526,661, while the death toll has reached 19,183.

So far, total of 503,107 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.79 million samples have been tested for the virus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor