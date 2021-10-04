Over 1L people inoculated in mega vaccine camps in 4 TN districts

Chennai, Oct 4 The state health department on Monday said that over one lakh people have been administered vaccines in the mega vaccination camp.

The camp, held on Sunday in four districts of the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, witnessed a huge public participation.

The state health department in a statement on Sunday said that in the four districts of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai 2,894 camps were organised.

This was the fourth mega vaccination camp held in the state but this was limited to four districts only.

Tiruvannamalai district set up 1,017 camps, which were the highest in number and vaccinated 60,000 people. The Cheyyar block in the district alone vaccinated 20,772 people.

This was, however, less than the number of people who took the jab in Tiruvannamalai district on September 26 during the third mega vaccination camp. During the third camp, 64,321 people took the jab in the district with 27,197 people getting vaccinated from the Chiyyar block alone.

According to the health department statistics, Tiruvannamalai has a population of 19.62 lakh people above 18 years and in the eligible category and 12 lakh have already been administered the vaccine.

Vellore district had set up 801 camps on Sunday (October 3) for the fourth phase of vaccination and inoculated 32,000 people. Tirupattur district had 526 camps while Ranipet district had set up 550 camps.

In Tirupattur district, 18,500 people were vaccinated while in Ranipet district 22,088 people were administered the jab.

