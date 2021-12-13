Over 21k Delhiites received nCoV compensation: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 13 A total of 21,235 people in Delhi have received Rs 50,000 ex-gratia as COVID-19 compensation till date, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Monday.

"The Delhi Government received a total of 25,100 applications for ex-gratia under the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Aarthik Sahayata Yojana. Out of these, the sum of 50,000 rupees has been paid to 21,235 applicants till now," he said in a press brief on Monday afternoon.

"There are about 2,000 such cases who refused to take assistance under the scheme. A major section of the refusals came from families that were financially well-off and did not seem to require the aid," Gautam said, adding, "Apart from this, most of the applications are in the finalisation stages barring a few that have met some technical problems that are being worked upon. About 1,500 applicants will soon receive the aid."

As for the monthly aid programme under the scheme, where Rs 2,500 are being given per month to dependents and widows 12,668 applications have been received. Of these 9,484 cases have been approved and 7,955 applicants have started receiving the monthly pension, he said.

Meanwhile, 1,120 applications are in the process of verification and will start receiving the money after it is done.

"Aid has been extended to 1,529 persons on the portals and will be remitted to their bank accounts in three to four days. We are clearing all applications as soon as we can. There are some cases where queries have been raised and will be cleared once the queries are resolved."

The minister added, "The compensation disbursement process has been streamlined and simplified. We have made every effort to make the documentation burden as light as possible for applicants. SDM offices and their teams have been directed to carry out door to door verification as well."

"The health department has contacted all Delhi households which suffered a loss due to COVID-19. To date, the Delhi Government has paid out Rs 4,06,42,500 in compensation to the families of those who have lost a member under the scheme," he added.

