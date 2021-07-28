Over 43K Covid cases and 640 deaths in 24 hrs in India

New Delhi, July 28 India on Wednesday recorded 43,654 fresh cases of Covid-19 with 640 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

On Tuesday, India recorded 29,689 new Covid-19 cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths.

The total number of deaths has reached 4,22,022 as per the government data.

According to the government, 41,678 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,06,63,147 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 50 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 44,61,56,659 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 40,02,358 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 46,09,00,978 as on July 27, including 17,36,857 samples tested on Tuesday.

