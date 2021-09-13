Over 5 crore administered Covid vaccine in Raj

Jaipur, Sep 13 Over five crore people in Rajasthan have been administered vaccine doses till 4 pm on Monday, health officials said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that health workers are doing their job diligently due to which over 5 crore people have been administered vaccine doses in a very short span of time.

Sharma said that till Monday evening, out of the targeted population of 5,14,95,402 - the first dose has been administered to 3.73 crore people and the second dose to 1.27 crore people, thus a total of 5,00,78,073 people have been inoculated with the Covid vaccine.

Although Covid cases have come down in the state, the threat of the pandemic still persists.

Experts say there is a need to maintain special vigilance looking at the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, Sharma said, as he urged people to strictly follow all the Covid protocols.

