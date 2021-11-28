Pak adds 303 new Covid cases, tally reaches 12,84,189

Islamabad, Nov 28 Pakistan added 303 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

The country's number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 12,84,189, according to the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic.

According to the NCOC, another five people succumbed to the virus over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 28,709, while 946 people are in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the period, 172 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,41,761, said the NCOC.

To stop the spread of the new Covid variant Omicron, the NCOC announced to ban direct or indirect inbound travel from some countries and regions, including South Africa, Botswana and Namibia, among others, with immediate effect in a statement released on Saturday.

