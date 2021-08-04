Pak reports 4,722 new Covid cases

Islamabad, Aug 4 Pakistan has reported 4,722 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, a department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said that the country's overall confirmed cases reached 1,047,999, including 945,829 recoveries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of active cases rose to 78,595, including 3,858 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 46 more people on Tuesday, taking the toll to 23,575.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region with 389,699 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which reported 359,321 cases.

Chairman of the NCOC Asad Umar said on Tuesday that Pakistan has achieved the target of administering 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in a day on Monday.

