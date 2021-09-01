Pakistan reports 3,559 new Covid-19 cases, 101 deaths

Islamabad, Sep 1 Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,559 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, a department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said that the country's overall confirmed cases had risen to 1,163,688, including 1,043,898 who have recovered after treatment, reports Xinhua news agency.

The number of active cases has dropped to 93,901, including 5,690 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 101 people on Tuesday, increasing the overall death toll to 25,889.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 4,32,637 infections followed by eastern Punjab which has reported 3,94,738 cases.

The vaccination drive in the country has picked up pace, with 4,37,91,885 people partially vaccinated and 1,74,55,249 fully inoculated, according to the latest official data.

