Pakistan reports 4,856 new Covid cases

Islamabad, Aug 11 Pakistan on Tuesday reported 4,856 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, a department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, said that the country's number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 1,080,360, including 972,098 recoveries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of active cases has dropped to 84,177 who are under treatment across the country, including 4,513 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 81 people on Tuesday, increasing the overall death toll to 24,085.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 403,964 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 367,054 cases.

