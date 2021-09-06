Panaji bans firecrackers, processions during Ganesh Chaturthi

Panaji, Sep 6 Ganesh Chaturthi processions and bursting of firecrackers have been banned in Panaji, as part of the guidelines for the popular, upcoming festival, issued by the city civic body on Monday.

"No fireworks shall be used at the immersion site. No procession shall be allowed while bringing the idols to the immersion points," the guidelines issued by Panaji Mayor Rohit Monserrate said.

"Ganesh Committees should not use fireworks/firecrackers so as to avoid pollution. No celebration in any form shall be allowed in containment zones, if any," the guidelines also said.

While plaster of Paris Ganesh idols have been banned, the guidelines only allow two persons and one vehicle to pick up delivery of idols from stores and workshops.

"Public gathering/celebration/artis for Sarvajanik Ganesh shall be limited to 50 percent capacity or as per state government SOP," the guidelines said.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, is the most popular Hindu festival in the state and is scheduled to begin on September 10 this year.

