Philippines records 4th death from Delta variant

Manila, July 26 The Philippines has recorded the fourth death from the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The DOH said that the country now has 119 Delta variant cases after detecting an additional 55 infections, reports Xinhua news agency.

"One infected person has died while 54 cases have been tagged as recovered," the DOH said in a statement on Sunday, adding that six of the new cases are in Metro Manila.

"We call on both public and private sectors to ensure active case finding, aggressive contact tracing, immediate isolation or quarantine, and compliance to minimum public health standards in their respective localities and even workplaces," the Department added.

The Philippines has so far reported a total of 1,548,755 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 27,224 deaths.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor