Piyush Goyal hails Himachal for 100% first dose vaccination

Shimla, Sep 24 Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday appreciated Himachal Pradesh for becoming the country's first state to achieve 100 per cent first dose vaccination against Covid-19 to the eligible age groups.

Addressing the 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' here, the Union minister said the state government has made tremendous progress in all spheres of development during the last 50 years after attaining the status of statehood.

He said the state has not only emerged as a role model for all the hill states, but has also shown way to the big states.

Welcomed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, Goyal, who is on a three-day visit to the state, attended programmes here under the 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' that comprised a tree plantation and cleanliness drive and a visits to a vaccination centre and a blood donation camp.

Goyal also said that he and Chief Minister Thakur have been working together for the last 32 years.

Congratulating the Chief Minister, Goyal said Himachal has stood first in the country for administering the first dose of vaccine to the entire eligible population, while the second dose would also be completed in November.

Goyal said he has roots in Himachal as his grandmother belonged to Sabathu in Solan district.

Thakur said the Union government has provided support to the state to effectively tackle the pandemic. He said the state has so far achieved the target of administering the second dose of the vaccine to about 46 per cent people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor