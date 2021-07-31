Prioritize vaccination of homeless: Centre to states & UTs

New Delhi, July 31 The Center has directed all the states and union territories to vaccinate homeless people and beggars who may not have resources for vaccination against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan issued an order to the chief secretaries of states and the administrators of UTs to operate special campaigns and conduct sessions by coordinating with voluntary institutions for the vaccination of such homeless, beggars, and the destitute.

The notice said: "Nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive is people-centric and provisions have been made to make it accessible to all eligible priority groups irrespective of their socio-economic status."

The administration may take the help of NGOs, and civil society organisations to carry out this task. A special session may be planned for vaccinating people of this group, the notice added.

Earlier also, Health Ministry had advised all states and union territories on May 6 to provide Covid vaccination to such groups of people like beggars, nomads; people residing in rehabilitation camps, while sharing the SOPs regarding vaccination of persons who do not possess the prescribed identity cards.

The Health Ministry has again exhorted states and union territories to take up this task on a priority basis. States and union territories have been requested to direct their concerned Departments of Social Justice and Empowerment and Health to work together to facilitate vaccination of the destitute, beggars, and vagabonds.

Meanwhile, the health ministry data said that a total of 46,15,18,479 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

A total of 52,99,036 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. India reported 41,649 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 593 deaths in that period.

The total number of samples tested so far has reached 46.64 crore as of July 31.

