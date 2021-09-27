Rajasthan primary schools reopen Monday

Jaipur, Sep 27 Rajasthan primary schools reopened from Monday on the directions issued by the state government.

The schools have been closed for over a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students from Classes 1 to 5 have been allowed to enter their classes on odd-even basis following the social distancing norms.

The temperature of students will be checked before they enter into the classes.

Students have been called with 50 per cent strength while the remaining shall be called on the next day.

The state government has left it on the students to attend classes and they have been given the choice of attending online classes too.

As per the government directions, school canteens and cafeteria shall remain closed and the students will have to bring in their lunch and water bottle from home.

Also, the students can attend classes without their regular uniforms, as per the state government's orders.

