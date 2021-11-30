Rajasthan ramps up health infra to fight possible third Covid wave

Jaipur, Nov 30 Warning people that Covid-19 has not gone yet and is returning in new variant forms, Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Tuesday said that health infrastructure is being ramped up in the state as there is a possibility of third wave hitting children.

The health minister said, "According to experts, a possible third wave of Covid can impact children. In such a situation, the basic infrastructure of all children hospitals in the state is being scaled up. Arrangements are being made for oxygenated beds in ICUs, NICU and SNCUs. The Government of India has been urged to provide vaccines to protect children from Covid," he added.

He also urged people to get vaccinated with both the doses as soon as possible.

People who have got the first dose of vaccine should not be careless in getting the second dose. Their carelessness can prove dangerous for their family, society, state and even the country. All district collectors have been instructed to vaccinate those who have not taken the second jab, by running a campaign, he informed.

In view of the shortage of oxygen during the second Covid wave, over 475 oxygen plants have been installed in the state, from which oxygen production can be started by the end of this month. The target of the state government is to produce 1,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen. Along with this, more than 40,000 oxygen concentrators have been arranged by the state government to face any situation, he added.

The Health Minister said that in Covid management, Rajasthan has been a leader in the country. The Prime Minister has also appreciated Rajasthan's Covid management. He said that Covid is not gone yet. It keeps coming back in the form of new variants.

Appealing to the general public not to forget to wear mask while going out, he asked all to include social distancing, frequent hand washing in Covid behaviour.

The state has a total of 187 active cases till Tuesday, out of which 100 are in Jaipur.

The numbers have risen after Diwali as the state has removed restrictions on number of guests in weddings and students in schools and colleges.

Before Diwali, the number of active cases were restricted to under 50 in the entire state.

