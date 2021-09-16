Rajasthan to give Rs 5,000, citation for those rushing injured to hospital

Jaipur, Sep 16 The Rajasthan government on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 5,000 along with a citation for those rushing seriously injured persons in road accidents to hospitals.

Principal Secretary, Finance, Akhil Arora issued guidelines for the scheme titled "Jeevan Rakshak Yojana".

Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the "Jeevan Rakshak Yojana" will be implemented through his department, and its entire budget will be borne by the dedicated Road Safety Fund.

The persons who take the seriously injured in road accidents to government and private hospitals on time will benefit from this scheme, he added.

For the successful implementation of the scheme, an amount of Rs 5 crore will be allocated in advance from the Road Safety Fund to the Director, Public Health Department.

A person taking the injured person to the hospital can voluntarily share his details if he wants to take benefit of the scheme, and his name, age, gender, address, mobile number, identity card, and bank account details will be registered by the medical officer working in the emergency room of the hospital.

Also the person who takes the injured person in a road accident to the nearest medical institution should be treated with respect and should be allowed to leave the hospital immediately as per his wish, the minister added.

If the injured person is of serious category, then the person who helps him will be given Rs 5,000 and a citation. In case there is more than one person, the citation and prize money will be divided equally among all.

According to the government, a seriously injured person means an injured person who needs to be admitted immediately for treatment or on referral. This will be decided at the discretion of the casualty medical officer at the emergency room.

