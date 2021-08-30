Russia adds 19,286 Covid-19 cases in a day

Moscow, Aug 30 Russia registered 19,286 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,882,827, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 797 to 181,637, and the number of recoveries increased by 16,804 to 6,148,250, the Xinhua news agency reported.

During the same period, Moscow reported 1,444 new cases, taking the city's total caseload to 1,564,952.

According to media reports, about 36.2 million Russ have been fully vaccinated so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor