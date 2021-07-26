Russia adds 23,239 Covid-19 infections

Moscow, July 26 Russia recorded 23,239 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,149,780, the official monitoring and response center said on Monday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 727 to 154,601, while the number of recoveries increased by 16,200 to 5,506,834, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,629 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,490,707.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor