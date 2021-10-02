Russia continues to see surge in Covid infections

Moscow, Oct 2 Russia has confirmed 25,219 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest since July 16, taking the national tally to 7,560,767, the official Covid monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 886, almost the same as the record of 887 on Friday, to 209,028. The number of recoveries increased by 17,852 to 6,710,574. Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 4,032 new cases, taking the city's total caseload to 1,641,945.

According to media reports, more than 42.4 million Russ have been fully vaccinated so far.

