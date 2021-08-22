Russia registers 20,564 daily Covid infections

Moscow, Aug 22 Russia confirmed 20,564 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,747,087, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 762 to 176,044, and the number of recoveries increased by 15,414 to 6,019,466, the centre said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,661 daily infections, taking its total to 1,554,824.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,481 new cases.

