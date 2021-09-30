Russia registers 22,430 daily Covid infections

Moscow, Sep 30 Russia has registered 22,430 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 7,487,138, the official monitoring and response centre said on Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 857 to 206,388. The number of recoveries increased by 18,456 to 6,653,941, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 3,004 new cases, taking its total to 1,629,922.

According to media reports, more than 42 million Russ have been fully vaccinated so far.

