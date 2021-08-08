Russia reports 22,320 Covid infections

Moscow, Aug 8 Russia confirmed 22,320 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,424,884, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

During this period, the nationwide death toll grew by 793 to 164,094, while the number of recoveries increased by 19,485 to 5,739,838, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,235 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,524,439.

More than 168 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far.

