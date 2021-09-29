Russia reports most Covid deaths in a day

Moscow, Sep 29 Russia recorded 852 coronavirus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, raising the national death toll to 205,531, the official monitoring and response centre said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 21,559 new Covid-19 cases were registered, taking the nationwide tally to 7,464,708, while the number of recoveries increased by 17,368 to 6,635,485, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow reported 2,541 new cases, bringing the city's total caseload to 1,626,918.

The Russian capital plans to strengthen the monitoring of mask use in shopping malls and restaurants amid a surge in new cases over the past weeks, with strict fines for non-compliance.

