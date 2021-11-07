Russia reports record number of daily Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Nov 7 Russia reported a record daily Covid-19 cases of 41,335 over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,755,930, the official monitoring and response center has said

The nationwide Covid-19 death toll grew by 1,188 to 245,635, while the recoveries increased by 29,201 to 7,535,172.

The capital city of Moscow reported 6,880 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the capital's caseload to 1,856,649, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over 60 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday and over 57 million of them had been fully vaccinated.

The level of herd immunity in the country stands at 48 per cent, data released on Friday showed.

