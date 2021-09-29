Safe festivities to be determining factor in fight against Covid: V K Paul

New Delhi, Sep 29 Safe festivities this year will be a determining factor in the fight against the Covid pandemic, said NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul. Talking about the virus behaviour in certain situations, he said "Closer the group of people, more chances are there to spread the virus".

In an information video series by the Health Ministry 'Covid Gurukool' on social media, underlined that the second Covid surge is still persisting in India more or less region wise.

Speaking on the Covid behaviour during the upcoming festivities, Paul said that we are dealing with the Delta variant which is highly transmissible. He said, "A situation which leads to group and gatherings is not good for us, because then we give a chance to the virus to engulf us again".

He added that the Delta variant is a very punishing one so we should all celebrate these festivals among our own family members and in our own household only. He added, "Celebrate the upcoming festivals within the house only and make sure that all your members are vaccinated against the Covid virus".

"We cannot afford to be in large gatherings. We need to maintain social distance", said the NITI Aayog Health Member while advising that when we go outside we must wear a mask to prevent infection. He said let this crisis be over and there will be many opportunities to celebrate the festival with the customary spirit. We have to celebrate 'Mask Waali Diwali' this time, he added.

Meanwhile, India reported less than 20,000 Covid-19 cases for the third straight day, recording 18,870 new cases in the last 24 hours and taking the total caseload to 3,37,16,451, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. With 378 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative Covid related fatalities have risen to 4,47,751. A decline in daily Covid cases was witnessed in Kerala, which has been reporting almost half of the total cases for the last few weeks.

