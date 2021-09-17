SC allows Kerala govt to conduct offline exams for Class 11

New Delhi, Sep 17 The Supreme Court on Friday expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the Kerala government to ensure that no untoward situation is faced by students and approved its decision to conduct offline exam for Class 11.

A bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said: "We are convinced by the explanation offered by the state and trust authorities will take all precautions and necessary steps so that no untoward situation is faced by students who are of tender age and appearing for the proposed examination."

The bench observed that the third wave is not in the offing immediately, and it had earlier intervened, as there was a possibility of a third wave of corona by September.

In an affidavit, the state government had contended that online examinations would prejudice students belonging to backward classes, who have no access to either computer and mobile phone.

The bench, also comprising Justice C.T. Ravikumar, said the Kerala government has given convincing explanations, and noted that holistic approach has to be taken in the matter and the authorities concerned are conscious of their duties.

The top court modified its order of stay passed on September 3 on a petition by Rasoolshan A, represented by advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, challenging the Kerala High Court order declining to interfere with the state government decision to conduct offline exams. The top court dismissed the petition.

The state government said the Class 11 marks are added to Class 12 scores for the purposes of higher education, making it imperative to hold offline exams. The top court observed that the affidavit filed by the state states it is taking all measures related to the coronavirus protocol.

On September 3, the Supreme Court had stayed the Kerala government decision to conduct offline exam for Class 11 from September 6, citing the alarming situation in the state, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of Covid cases in the country.

The bench had orally observed: "There is an alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for nearly 70 percent cases of the country, with around 30,000 daily cases. Children of tender age can't be exposed to risk."

