Schools for Classes 1-8 in TN to start from Nov 1

Chennai, Oct 23 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday further relaxed the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions allowing shops, restaurants and other establishments to function beyond 11 p.m. and also allowed contact and non-contact sporting events from immediate effect.

In a statement issued here, the government also allowed use of swimming pools for therapeutic purposes from Saturday onwards.

The government has allowed, from November 1 onwards, the reopening of schools for Classes 1-8 on rotational basis, 100 per cent occupancy in movie theatres, allowing cultural events in auditoriums, and operation of bars.

Plying of inter-state buses (except to and from Kerala), including air conditioned buses with 100 per cent occupancy, has also been allowed.

