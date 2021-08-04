Scientists developing COVID- 19 vaccine that can be used against all variants

The second wave of corona in the country is now slowly receding. But the threat of a third wave still persists. During the second wave many people lost their loved ones in their families, relatives, friends.

We have a vaccine now to fight the virus. But the coronavirus is emerging through new variants. So scientists are working on a super vaccine that can be used all over the world.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) launched a five-year plan to prevent a recurrence of such a crisis. Atleast 2.5 billion pounds is being spent on the plan. Scientists are currently working on a vaccine that could be effective against all variants of the corona. For this, an agreement has been signed with the American company VBI Vaccines.

An all-in-one vaccine will be developed considering the potential risk of corona. An all-in-one vaccine will be developed by studying the similarities between the different variants of the corona. So far Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta variants of Corona have been found. The Delta variant caused second wave of covid in the country. Later, Delta Plus patients were also found in the country.