Severe Covid increases risk of death in following year, finds a new research

New Delhi, Dec 1 A new study provides evidence that the increased risk of death from Covid-19 is not limited to the initial episode of Covid, but a severe episode of Covid-19 carries with it a substantially increased risk of death in the following 12 months, Frontiers in Medicine said.

This study demonstrates a previously undocumented risk to infection with Covid-19, particularly for patients who are hospitalized for the coronavirus infection. These patients have a substantially increased risk for mortality over the next 12 months. The benefits of preventing severe Covid-19 goes beyond flattening the curve for overwhelming the health system with hospitalized patients but extends to decreased 12-month mortality risk for conditions other than Covid-19 directly.

In fact, the risk of 12-month mortality among adults under 65 who are hospitalized with Covid-19 is increased by 233 per cent over those who are Covid negative.

Nearly 80 per cent of the downstream deaths among patients with Covid-19 were for causes other than respiratory or cardiovascular.

Since these deaths were not for a direct Covid-19 cause of death among these patients who have recovered from the initial episode of Covid-19, this data suggests that the biological insult from Covid-19 and physiological stress from Covid-19 is significant.

This study adds to the accumulating literature of post-acute sequelae following a Covid-19 infection.

While those 65 and older are more likely to be hospitalized and die from Covid-19 than those under 65, the study found the 12-month mortality of those under 65 hospitalized with Covid-19 to be increased more than their older counterparts when compared to the Covid-19 negative group.

"Even though we focused primarily on all cause mortality, we were able to determine the impact of Covid-19 on both downstream respiratory and cardiovascular death risk", the study said.

Of the 13,638 patients included in this cohort, 178 had severe Covid, 246 had mild/moderate, and 13,214 were Covid-19 negative. In the cohort, 2,686 died in the 12-month period. The 12-month adjusted all-cause mortality risk was significantly higher for patients with severe Covid-19 compared to both Covid-19 negative patients and mild Covid patients. The vast majority of deaths

