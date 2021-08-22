Singapore reports 37 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Aug 22 Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 37 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally in the country to 66,443.

The new infections included 32 locally transmitted cases. As many as 11 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine. Five are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, while 16 are currently unlinked, the Xinhua news agency reported.

There are five imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

A total of 364 cases are currently warded in hospital, most of which are well and under observation. There are currently 22 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

As of Friday, 78 per cent of Singapore's population have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination program, and 82 percent have received at least one dose.

