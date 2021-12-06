Singapore reports 552 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Dec 6 Singapore has reported 552 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

Of the new cases, 523 were in the community, 14 were in migrant worker dormitories and 15 were imported cases, bringing the total tally in the country till Sunday to 269,211, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 863 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 155 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, six cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 52 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is 51.2 per cent.

Thirteen more patients passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infections, bringing the death toll to 759, the ministry said.

In addition,the Ministry of Health has detected one more imported Covid-19 case who has tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant. The case is fully vaccinated, and has mild symptoms. He had not interacted in the community, and there is currently no evidence of any community transmission from the case.

