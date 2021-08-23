SL records highest single-day spike of over 4K Covid cases

Colombo, Aug 23 Sri Lanka's Health Ministry said on Monday that the country recorded its highest single-day Covid-19 tally of 4,282 cases on Sunday, taking the total infections to 390,000 since March last year.

According to official figures, Sri Lanka surpassed the 4,000-mark in daily infections on Sunday and now its total active patient count stood at 40,475. The death toll from the virus has reached 7,366.

Sri Lanka is witnessing a rapid spike in Covid-19 infections due to the Delta variant and on Friday, the country declared a 10-day nationwide curfew to minimise the spread, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of Covid-19, General Shavendra Silva, told the news agency that only essential services, and those employed in agriculture, pharmaceutical, health, apparel, media, and online services would be permitted to work.

Others have been encouraged to work from home and stay indoors.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the police chief to take strict action against those violating curfew norms.

