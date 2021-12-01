Sleeping can also be the reason for death, see most common causes of death while sleeping

Dying by accident, disease or illness is common but dying in sleep sounds strange no? yes, but this could happen according to research humans spend one-third of our lives sleeping, which means that dying while sleeping is a possibility. And the actual cause of death in sleep are,

1) Obstructive Sleep Apnea

This is a sleeping disorder in which breathing stops or is interrupted while sleeping. People who have this condition occasionally snore loudly and wake up short of breath. Obesity and, in some cases, excess weight could be the cause. There have been documented cases of sleep apnea-related deaths, and it is critical to see a doctor for treatment if you have been diagnosed or exhibit symptoms.

2) Cardiac Arrest

This is a sudden cessation of heartbeat that results in a loss of blood circulation. It could be caused by underlying heart disease, high cholesterol, sleep apnea, or even stress. A cardiac arrest can be survived with proper cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but what happens when it’s late at night and no one is available to assist with CPR? It literally increases your chances of death. It is critical to eat healthily, get regular checkups, and avoid overstressing at work in order to reduce the chances of having a cardiac arrest while sleeping.

3) Environmental dangers

One of the most common causes of death while sleeping is carbon monoxide, a common air pollutant emitted by generators in homes. When you inhale too much carbon monoxide, the oxygen in your blood cells is replaced by carbon monoxide, which is extremely dangerous. Many people make the mistake of operating generators indoors or too close to windows and doors. You should keep your generator at least 12 feet away from any windows or doors in your home.



