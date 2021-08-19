South Korea reports 2,152 more Covid-19 cases

Seoul, Aug 19 South Korea reported 2,152 more cases of the Covid-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 230,808.

The daily caseload was up from 1,805 in the previous day, marking the country's second-highest tally since the first case was found in January last year.

It hovered above 1,000 for 44 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,803, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

Of the new cases, 570 were Seoul residents and 641 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan area. The number of newly infected people in the non-capital region was 750, or 35.5 per cent of the total local transmission.

Thirty-eight cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 12,995.

Thirteen deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll to 2,191. The total fatality rate stood at 0.95 percent.

A total of 1,653 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 201,235. The total recovery rate was 87.19 per cent.

The country has tested over 12.51 million people, among whom 11,635,156 tested negative for the virus and 652,740 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to a total of 24,306,127 people with 10,812,327 fully vaccinated.

