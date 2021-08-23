State ensured adequate oxygen supply: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 23 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday informed the Assembly that the state ensured adequate oxygen supply amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said a committee would be formed to investigate complaints against hospitals for negligence in giving treatment during the pandemic. Strict action will be taken against such hospitals.

Replying to an issue raised by the opposition Congress during Zero Hour, Khattar said about 13,000 people succumbed due to the coronavirus in the state. Of these, about 9,500 were residents of the state, while about 3,500 were patients from other states.

There are about 4,000 private hospitals in the state and sufficient oxygen was supplied to very hospital. Oxygen was also supplied from a nearby city, if needed, the Chief Minister said.

He said in some hospitals of Hisar, Rewari and Gurugram districts, irregularities were reported and a magisterial inquiry was conducted for all complaints. In two reports pertaining to Rewari and Gurugram hospitals, no death was reported due to lack of oxygen.

In an investigation of negligence in Soni Burn Hospital in Hisar, the report has been sent to the Superintendent of Police for necessary action.

In the hospital, the consumption of oxygen had reached 80 cylinders per day while the number of cylinders available with the hospital was 20.

The Chief Minister said during the peak of the second wave it was noticed that some hospitals admitted more patients than the capacity.

