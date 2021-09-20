Strict lockdown likely in areas violating Covid SOP in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 20 As new cases continue to mount in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city, authorities said on Monday strict lockdown will be imposed in areas where people continue to violate Covid standard operating procedures (SOP).

District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad told reporters, "Some areas are continuously violating Covid SOPs.

"We can't afford to make the entire district hostile for violations being done by a few areas.

"We are planning to impose a strict lockdown in these areas."

The DM conducted surprise checks in Srinagar city on Monday where he found many business establishments and some shops violating the SoPs.

"We have sealed these business establishments," the DM said.

Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandeep Choudhary accompanied the DM during the surprise visit.

The SSP said if the people don't follow the SOPs, we will be forced to take strict action.

It must be recalled that out of 168 new Covid cases reported on Sunday in J&K, 92 were reported from Srinagar district.

