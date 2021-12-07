Tejashwi slams Nitish govt for alleged forgery of Covid data

Patna, Dec 7 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for the alleged forgery of data concerning the number of Covid-19 deaths and RT-PCR tests conducted by the state's health department during the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly also levelled corruption charges against the department for giving Covid-19 vaccines to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar was responsible for the state occupying the last position in terms of development in the country.

The state health department is well-known for corruption, theft of medical equipments, forgery in data of RT-PCR tests and deaths of patients due to Covid-19, he added.

Referring to a recent Niti Aayog report, he said that the health infrastructure of Bihar is already languishing at the bottom.

Several courts have also criticised the Nitish Kumar government for Covid mismanagement on a large scale.

On Monday, a large scale forgery was discovered at a common health centre in Karpi block of Arwal district where the health department uploaded the names of Modi, Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Chopra, among others, in the list of beneficiaries who have taken the second dose of Covid vaccines from this CHC.

