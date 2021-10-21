Telangana Guv hails scientists, doctors on vax milestone

Hyderabad, Oct 21 Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday lauded the efforts of the scientists, doctors, healthcare workers and all the frontline warriors for their efforts in enabling the country achieve the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses.

"This is a historic day and we have achieved a great landmark in our vaccination drive by administering a record one billion vaccine doses in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," she said

The Governor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in guiding the country on its massive vaccination drive.

On the occasion of India crossing the 100 crore vaccine doses mark, the Governor has visited the ESIC Medical College and interacted with the doctors, medical students and staff.

She stated that India has disproved the cynicism about the country's capability to vaccinate its large population and emerged victorious by administering 100 crore vaccine doses in less than a year.

"We are proud that we have taken the vaccines produced indigenously and we have also supplied our vaccines to many other countries. Indian scientists have made us proud," she said.

The Governor appealed to those who are yet to get vaccinated to take the vaccine at the earliest and shun the vaccine hesitancy so as to protect themselves, their family members and others at large.

She stated that the vaccines proved safe and effective in protecting the people from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

She witnessed the ongoing vaccination at the ESIC hospital and congratulated a beneficiary on getting vaccinated, while appreciating the doctors and the staff.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, Governor's husband and eminent Nephrologist Dr. P. Soundararajan, ESIC Medical College Dean Dr. Srinivas and others were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor