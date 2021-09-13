Telangana to vaccinate 3 lakh people daily

Hyderabad, Sep 13 The Telangana government will launch a special drive to administer Covid-19 vaccines to 3 lakh people daily in an effort to cover 1.38 crore people who have still not taken a single dose.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed senior officials of the medical and health department to carry out the special drive.

He said since the production of Covid vaccine in the country has increased qualitatively, there is a possibility of the state getting its required supply.

The Chief Minister said though the pandemic is in total control in the state, the special drive of the vaccination should be taken up so that people do not suffer in the future due to Covid-19.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, gave the directions at a high-level meeting which continued till late Sunday.

The medical and health department officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 2.80 crore people above the age of 18 eligible for vaccination in the state.

So far 1.42 crore people have received their first dose, while 53 lakh have been fully vaccinated and 1.38 crore others are yet to be inoculated.

The officials also brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that despite reopening of government and private educational institutions, there is not much impact of Covid.

They also ruled out chances of an increase in Covid cases.

The Chief Minister said gram sarpanches, MPTCS, ward members, gram secretaries, MPPs, ZPTCs, and other public representatives should actively participate in the special drive. MPDOs, MPOs, DLOs, DPOs, ZP CEOs, and other staff should coordinate, extend all the support to medical and health department and make the vaccination programme a success.

KCR congratulated the sarpanches, who at the peak of Corona, imposed lockdown in the villages and set up isolation centres in the schools and stood by the people.

He wanted them to participate with the same spirit in vaccination drive.

He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to coordinate with the district collectors and other officials through a videoconference and review the situation from time to time.

The Chief Minister said officials and other public representatives should take measures to provide food and other facilities to the vaccination staff.

He instructed the officials concerned to utilise schools, colleges, Rythu Vedikas and other government and private buildings as the vaccination centres and set up tents to conduct vaccination camps.

The Chief Minister said people should realise that the sooner they take vaccination, the better.

He referred to reports which suggest that people who have neglected the symptoms of Covid lost their lives, while those who were alert saved themselves.

When people have minor symptoms, they should go to the nearest primary health centre and get them examined, he said, adding that people should take precautions and wear masks.

KCR instructed the medical and health officials to be on high alert to help people face any eventuality due to Covid or any other seasonal diseases.

He directed them to set up required oxygen plants and beds with oxygen supply.

Stating that the state government so far gave top priority to irrigation and agriculture sector, he said henceforth it will give priority to medical and health sector.

He wanted special attention to be given to the construction of multi-specialty hospitals and medical colleges for their early completion.

He directed the officials to build two additional towers at the NIMS, Hyderabad, which is offering unique services and to extend the medical services.

He said the government hospitals should maintain their cleanliness on par with the corporate hospitals.

