Telangana to vaccinate all teaching, non-teaching employees of schools

Hyderabad, Sep 3 The Telangana government will take steps for 100 per cent vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff of government and private schools across the state.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday directed the Collectors and district officials to ensure vaccination of the entire teaching and non-teaching staff of the government schools and private schools.

He also asked them to ensure vaccination of the schools bus drivers, mid-day meal staff, cleaning staff and others (adults) who are associated with the schools.

The Chief Secretary held a teleconference with District Collectors, Additional Collectors, district medical and health officers and other officials to review the situation with reopening of schools.

He reviewed the details of students' attendance and vaccination of teachers. He instructed officials to make sure that every school places a banner stating all the teaching and non-teaching staff are completely vaccinated and the school is following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

He instructed the Collectors to ensure all schools follow the Covid appropriate behaviour and proper hygiene measures. He said cleaning of schools should be taken up daily.

If any student/teacher/school worker found with any of the Covid symptoms, the person should be taken to nearest hospitals/primary health centre immediately for Covid test. In case any school is found with Covid positive cases, proper isolation measures should be taken up.

Somesh Kumar also directed the officials to ensure strict and proper precautions during the midday meal programme.

Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) vehicles will be used for vaccinating the leftover teaching staff/adults who are associated with the schools.

The government and private schools, except residential schools, reopened on September 1. However, the schools have been directed not to compel students to attend the offline classes.

On the direction of High Court, he government also left it to schools to decide whether to conduct only offline classes or only online classes or both.

