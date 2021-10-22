Thailand to allow vaccinated visitors from 46 low-risk countries without quarantine

Bangkok, Oct 22 Thailand announced late on Thursday that it will allow vaccinated visitors from 46 low-risk countries and regions to enter the country without quarantine from November.

The list released by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) includes the US, the UK, China and Malaysia among others, Xinhua news agency reported.

Beginning November 1, the eligible travellers will be allowed to travel freely in Thailand once they pass their post-arrival Covid-19 test, according to MFA spokesman Tanee Sangrat.

The announcement came after Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said last week that the country would initially allow vaccinated travellers from at least 10 low-risk countries and regions to enter by air without quarantine requirements from next month.

Thailand is beefing up efforts to revive its economy as the tourism sector, the main growth engine that contributed roughly 20 percent of the country's GDP before Covid-19, has been hit hard by the pandemic.

