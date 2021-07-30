TN CM's relief fund disburses Rs 305 cr for Covid relief

Chennai, July 30 The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief (CMPRF) received an amount of Rs 500 crore and an amount of Rs 305 crore was disbursed for Covid-19 relief operations till July 28, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement from the Chief Minister's Office said that the officials apprised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of the figures, during a meeting chaired by him to review the functioning of the Finance and Human Resources Departments at the TN Secretariat.

The functions of treasuries and accounts, disbursing of pensions, audit of local bodies, and audits of cooperatives was discussed during the meeting.

The functioning of the CMPRF, the amount received in it, and how the funds were disbursed were also discussed in the meeting.

The implementation of the Integrated Finance and Human Resource Management system, functions of the sub treasuries and implementation of new insurance schemes for government employees were also discussed, according to the statement.

The statement also said that the Chief Minister enquired about how the pensions are being disbursed and also directed officials to resolve grievances of the pensioners, the statement said.

State Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu were also present in the meeting along with senior officials of the departments concerned.

