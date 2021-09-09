TN medical college hospitals directed to vaccinate by-standers, mess workers

Chennai, Sep 9 Deans of all medical colleges in Tamil Nadu were on Thursday directed to conduct 100 per cent vaccination in the hospitals attached to them during the mega Covid vaccination drive on September 12.

In a meeting convened with the deans, Director of Medical Education, Dr R. Narayana Babu said that the medical colleges must be prepared for the drive, and vaccinate the attendants of patients as well as medical college mess workers and other staff.

The office of the DME, in a statement, said that the deans have been directed to have special focus on the elderly population as well as the vulnerable people.

Deans were asked to form three or four teams and have both fixed as well as mobile vaccination camps.

These teams can work in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation in the state capital, while in other districts, they will work with Joint/Deputy Directors of Health Services.

Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a mega vaccination camp with 10,000 camps across the state on September 12. State Health Minister Ma Subramanian has approached the Central government for a special additional allotment of 1 crore doses of vaccine to be used during the drive.

