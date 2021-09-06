TN ready to administer booster dose if experts recommend: Minister

Chennai, Sep 6 Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the state is prepared to administer a third dose of Covid vaccine if the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration takes a decision on administering a booster dose of the vaccine.

Responding to a query in the state Assembly on Monday, Subramanian said that according to experts, that the first and second doses of the vaccine would provide 97.5 per cent protection from the disease.

He said that if the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration recommends a booster dose, the state would be the first to act on the same.

Earlier, former Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said that experts like Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor of the White House, have referred to a possible booster dose of the vaccine.

Subramanian informed the House that Tamil Nadu received 19,22,080 doses of vaccine on September 5, the highest in a single day.

Subramanian also said that the state government would organise 10,000 vaccination camps across the state on September 12 on the advice of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor