TN to announce final decision on schools reopening by Aug 20

Chennai, Aug 18 The Tamil Nadu government would take a 'final' decision to reopen schools for classes nine to 12 by August 20.

The state School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had held a meeting with the Chief Educational Officers and other officials regarding the reopening of schools.

The minister's office in a statement said that a final decision on the reopening of higher classes would be taken by Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, and by Friday the government would announce whether the classes would open from September 1 or not.

The Chief Minister has also asked the state Health Minister to take feedback from all the district collectors and the district medical officers before a final decision is announced.

"The state health department has its own views regarding the reopening of schools and we are providing proper data regarding the pandemic. Based on our inputs, as well as the feedback from the district collectors and district health officers, the Chief Minister would take a decision on the reopening of schools for students of higher classes," state Health Minister Ma Subramanian told .

Health department sources told that the department has provided all the inputs regarding the pandemic, including the possibility of the spread, if schools are reopened and other micro-level details regarding the disease and its spread.

Amidst the mounting pressure from several corners, the schools in the state are expected to reopen from September 1.

