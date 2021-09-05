TN to organise 10,000 vaccine camps on September 12

Chennai, Sep 5 Tamil Nadu is planning to organise 10,000 Covid vaccination camps on next Sunday to inoculate 20 lakh people on a single day, state Health minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

"We are conducting these camps, as directed by our Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, on September 12. A meeting to discuss the finer points would be held with the District Collectors, Joint Directors, and Deputy Directors of the Health Department in a day or two," Subramanian told .

He said that he will be visiting the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Virudhanagar districts to check on the arrangements of these camps.

Subramanian also said that by Saturday night, the state has reached a major milestone by inoculating 3,50,20,070 people. On Saturday itself, 6,20,255 people were vaccinated, he said, adding that this was the highest coverage in a single day since January 16 when the drive began.

The minister also said that the state will receive the largest volume of vaccines, 19,22,080 doses, by Sunday, as it had requested an additional share for vaccinating the population of the nine districts bordering Kerala.

Vaccinating these people of the border districts would help in tackling the increase in Covid-19 cases in Kerala where the daily count is 25,000 to 30,000, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor