Top Tripura CPI-M leader dies at 70 due to Covid

Agartala, Oct 11 A top CPI-M leader in Tripura and the party's central committee member Bijan Dhar died at a Kolkata Hospital on Monday following post Covid-19 complications, doctors and party sources said. He was 70.

Dhar, who was the Convener of the Left Front Committee in Tripura, is survived by daughter Gopa Dhar and wife Ila Dasgupta. Dhar's body will be brought back to Agartala on Monday and likely to be handed over to the Agartala government medical college and hospital on Tuesday as per the wish of the Left leader.

A central committee member of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, Dhar tested positive for Covid-19 on September 13 and after a brief treatment in Agartala he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata where he breathed his last early on Monday morning.

Condoling the death, CPI-M politburo in a statement said that Dhar was actively involved in the student movement in the 1970s and he was elected to the Tripura state committee of the party in 1978.

He was elected as the Secretary of the Tripura state committee of the CPI-M in 2008 and continued on that post till 2018. He was elected to the Central Committee of the party at its 17th Congress in 2002.

During the Emergency in 1975-77, he had remained underground for more than a year before he was subsequently arrested and jailed for five months, the statement said.

"Erudite and well versed in Marxist theory, he contributed immensely to educate the rank and file of the party in the state. Despite various health complications, Dhar continued to work tirelessly displaying a high level of commitment to the cause of the party. His departure, coming at a time when the party is valiantly facing vicious and violent attacks in Tripura as also the death of his colleague Gautam Das, last month, is a great loss for the party," the statement said.

CPI-M Tripura state Secretary and veteran Journalist Gautam Das, 70, also a party's central committee member died at a Kolkata Hospital on September 16 after suffering from post Covid-19 complications.

