Tough terrain, weather didn't deter Covid healthcare workers in Himachal

Shimla, Sep 6 With authorities now gearing up to complete the coronavirus vaccination of all above 18 by November 30, tough Himalayan terrain and inclement weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh didn't deter healthcare workers and local authorities to become country's first state of giving the first dose of vaccine to all eligible people.

Even authorities had to face an uphill task in the naturally secluded Malana village, known for Malana cream, the most sought-after forms of hashish across the globe in the far end of Parvati Valley in Kullu district, where locals had not been allowing the 'outsiders' to enter their area since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Elsewhere, Tribals, mainly Buddhists, settled in the Spiti Valley spread over the Himalayan peaks, have set an example for others in the country by demonstrating that vaccination is the only route out of this pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the state's vaccination programme.

He complemented the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for setting a benchmark in the fight against Covid-19 by giving the first dose of vaccine to all eligible people.

Interacting with Prime Minister Modi, Dr. Rahul, who is posted in the Shimla district's remotest Civil Hospital in Dodra Kwar, said the area comprising small, scattered villages, remains cut off owing to heavy snow accumulation for five-six months in a year.

"The communication network in the entire Dodra Kwar area was a major challenge, resulting in much delay in registering the beneficiaries on the Co-WIN app. An advance team of accredited social health activists

