Tunisia confirms first case of Omicron variant infection
By IANS | Published: December 4, 2021 02:03 PM2021-12-04T14:03:24+5:302021-12-04T14:25:29+5:30
Tunis, Dec 4 A 23-year-old man from a sub-Saharan African country has been confirmed as Tunisia's first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the country's Health Minister Ali Mrabet said on Friday.
The man landed at the Tunis-Carthage International Airport from Istanbul, Turkey, Mrabet said in a statement carried on Al-Wataniya, the state's central television, Xinhua news agency reported.
After testing positive for the virus at the airport, the man was sent to a local hotel where he would be subjected to mandatory quarantine, according to the official.
