Tunisia imposes new Covid-19 measures for arrivals from abroad

Tunis, Nov 28 The Tunisian Ministry of Health has announced new measures for arrivals from abroad to prevent the spread of the new variant of Covid-19 Omicron in the country.

All arrivals must present a certificate of completion of the vaccination or a vaccination pass. This decision involves all non-resident passengers over the age of 18 years, said the Ministry in a statement.

Arrivals over six years old must present a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before take-off, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Tunisian Health authorities have also imposed a 10-day confinement in one of the designated centers for Tunis as well as foreigners residing in Tunisia who have not yet completed their vaccination.

All arrivals must immediately carry out a rapid test to detect Covid-19.

According to the latest figures released by the Ministry on Saturday, 175 new Covid-19 cases were reported, raising the tally in the north African country to 717,163.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor